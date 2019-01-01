North Carolina governor vetoes born-alive bill

As expected, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed protections for abortion survivors on Thursday. The North Carolina General Assembly two days earlier passed the measure, which would have required doctors to offer the same care to babies born alive after botched abortions as they would to other patients. Cooper said laws already protect newborns and the bill “is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.” The legislature, which has Republican majorities in both chambers, needs support from Democratic lawmakers to override the veto.