North Carolina governor vetoes born-alive bill
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 4/18/19, 11:16 am
As expected, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed protections for abortion survivors on Thursday. The North Carolina General Assembly two days earlier passed the measure, which would have required doctors to offer the same care to babies born alive after botched abortions as they would to other patients. Cooper said laws already protect newborns and the bill “is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.” The legislature, which has Republican majorities in both chambers, needs support from Democratic lawmakers to override the veto.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
