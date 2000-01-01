North and South Korea agree to new summit

North and South Korean leaders will meet in September for their third summit since April amid improving relations, the nations announced Monday. Officials from both countries held high-level talks Monday at the border village of Panmunjom for nearly two hours. A joint statement by the two Koreas confirmed the upcoming summit but did not provide additional details. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in last met in April and agreed to another summit in the fall in Pyongyang, the North’s capital.

Meanwhile, the United States and North Korea remain at an impasse on denuclearization efforts. The North has urged the United States to make reciprocal moves after it suspended nuclear tests and returned the remains of Americans who fought and died in the Korean war. But the United States has said it will not ease sanctions against North Korea until it fully denuclearizes.