No surprises: It’s Alabama and Clemson in CFP title game

The stage is set for the College Football Playoff championship, with Alabama and Clemson facing off once again. The Crimson Tide knocked out the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday night in the Orange Bowl 45-34, while the Clemson Tigers earlier in the day crushed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl. The Tide will take on the Tigers next Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. It will be the fourth consecutive year in which those two teams have met in the playoffs, the third time in the title game. Alabama and Clemson started and finished the season ranked 1-2, respectively, and next week’s winner will become the first 15-0 national champion.