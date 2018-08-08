No resolution on Brunson

High-level meetings in Washington between U.S. and Turkish officials on Wednesday regarding detained American pastor Andrew Brunson concluded without a resolution. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with the aim to address Brunson’s detention in Turkey and last week’s punative sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet members, hopefully ending the sharp rift between the two NATO allys, according to the U.S. State Department. The Trump administration has repeatedly demanded Turkey release Brunson, who is on trial on espionage and terror-related charges. The U.S. government says those charges have no merit while experts call the accusations “outrageous.” After the meeting, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, “The conversations continue,” but did not elaborate. Brunson, who is under house arrest, awaits a continuation of his trial on Oct. 12.