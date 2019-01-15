No religious test

The Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the anti-religious questioning of a judicial nominee by two Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During a confirmation hearing last month, Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii queried Brian Buescher, a nominee to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, about whether his membership in the Knights of Columbus would affect his impartiality on the bench, pointing to the 137-year-old Catholic service organization’s pro-life and pro–traditional marriage stances. Harris asked him about Knights leader Carl Anderson’s description of abortion as “a legal regime that has resulted in more than 40 million deaths [and] the killing of innocents on a massive scale.” She followed up with, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed marriage equality when you joined the organization?” Hirono echoed the same concerns and even suggested Buescher should resign from the organization “to avoid any appearance of bias.”

The Catholic lawyer replied that he joined the Knights of Columbus when he was 18 and didn’t recall if he knew the group’s public stances on social issues at the time, but as a judge he would apply the law and Supreme Court precedents regardless of his personal convictions. Buescher likely attracted attention from Harris and Hirono because of the public positions he took during an unsuccessful bid for Nebraska’s attorney general in 2014, when he unapologetically ran as a pro-life candidate and a supporter of defining marriage as between one man and one woman.

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Buescher’s home state, fired back at Harris and Hirono by introducing a resolution that affirmed that the disqualification of a judicial nominee because of membership in the Knights of Columbus violates the U.S. Constitution. The Senate passed the resolution by unanimous consent, and Sasse said afterward he would tell Buescher “that he can ignore those questions that he received about whether or not he would resign his membership in the Knights of Columbus,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The questioning of Buescher was similar to the 2017 grilling of Amy Coney Barrett, then a nominee for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s a concern,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told Barrett during her hearing before the Judiciary Committee. The Senate eventually confirmed Barrett, who was on President Donald Trump’s short list of Supreme Court nominees last year to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy before Trump picked Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Her name may come up again should another vacancy on the high court occur during Trump’s presidency.

Last week, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who has announced she is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, called out fellow Democrats for mistreating Barrett and Buescher in a column published by The Hill: “While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher’s Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus.”

Since the Senate did not act on Buescher’s nomination before adjourning last year, he will need the president to renominate him. If that happens, Buescher’s chances may improve, given the increased Republican majority in the Senate.