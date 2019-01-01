No relief from Midwest tornadoes

The recent bout of severe weather in the Midwest doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, with a vicious storm on Tuesday spawning several tornadoes in the Kansas City area. Following a violent tornado in Lawrence, Kan., at least a dozen people were hospitalized, hospital spokeswoman Janice Early said. The storms also damaged the surrounding towns of Bonner Springs, Kan., and Pleasant Grove, Kan. The Kansas City International Airport temporarily suspended flights and moved people into parking garage tunnels for shelter. Missouri is also expecting record flooding along the Mississippi River this week following heavy rain in the region.

The storm marks the 12th straight day that the National Weather Service received reports of at least eight tornadoes. The NWS website showed 27 tornadoes on Tuesday concentrated in Kansas and Missouri but spreading as far east as Pennsylvania. Parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey were also under tornado warnings a day after a swarm of tornadoes swept through Indiana and Ohio on Monday night, killing one person and injuring at least 130. Dayton, Ohio, reported heavy damage from the storms, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in three counties.