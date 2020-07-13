No more “Hail to the Redskins”
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 7/13/20, 12:14 pm
Despite years of saying he would never change the team’s name, increasing corporate pressure finally pushed majority owner Daniel Snyder to seek a new moniker for Washington, D.C.’s NFL franchise. The team announced on Monday it is dropping the 87-year-old name “Redskins” and the Indian head logo, which many saw as a slur against Native Americans.
What will the new name be? It’s unclear how long it will take team officials to rebrand the team. Leading contenders, according to various media outlets, include Redtails and Warriors. Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have indicated they don’t plan to change their names.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Emily Belz’s report on a 2017 Supreme Court case that protected disparaging trademarks like the “Redskins.”
Comments
Steve ShivePosted: Mon, 07/13/2020 12:48 pm
I like the lone comment from Emily's 2017 post. It still applies. Though that was in regards to the Supreme Court article it still applies to this current lunacy.
"I think the powers-that-be would do better if they worked on stopping hate first and then hate speech will take care of itself."
[I forgot to post the quote]
GammelmannPosted: Mon, 07/13/2020 12:44 pm
There doesn't appear to be a "native Ameican" face inthe picture.
Steve ShivePosted: Mon, 07/13/2020 12:49 pm
Yes. I notced that as well. A curiousity.
HANNAH.Posted: Mon, 07/13/2020 04:01 pm
What's also interesting is the conflicting findings from a "survey" and a "study":
When a 2016 Washington Post poll found nine in 10 Native Americans aren’t offended by the name, [owner Dan] Snyder said the team, fans and community believe it “represents honor, respect and pride.”
A peer-reviewed UC Berkeley study co-authored by [University of California, Berkeley, assistant professor of psychology Arianne] Eason and University of Michigan diversity of social transformation professor of psychology Stephanie Fryberg that was released earlier this year revealed 49% of the 1,000 Native Americans surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that the name was offensive. That number goes up to 67% among those who strongly identify as Native.
https://apnews.com/dbf8f65947560be30a7952d6cf510ef0
(I'm not into sports, but if there's to be a name change, I'd vote for Warriors.)