No more “Hail to the Redskins”

Despite years of saying he would never change the team’s name, increasing corporate pressure finally pushed majority owner Daniel Snyder to seek a new moniker for Washington, D.C.’s NFL franchise. The team announced on Monday it is dropping the 87-year-old name “Redskins” and the Indian head logo, which many saw as a slur against Native Americans.

What will the new name be? It’s unclear how long it will take team officials to rebrand the team. Leading contenders, according to various media outlets, include Redtails and Warriors. Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have indicated they don’t plan to change their names.

