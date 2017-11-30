No freedom for the captives?

Lessons in Canadian lawsuits
The Supreme Court of Canada recently heard arguments in two related cases that could determine whether the nation finally will have its first Christian law school. Trinity Western University (TWU), a Christian school in British Columbia, has yet to open its school of law because of antipathy toward the institution’s moral code, based on its Biblical understanding of marriage and sex.
The nine justices heard arguments Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in the two cases: an appeal by the school and an appeal by one of the three law societies opposed to the school’s moral code. If the law societies’ objections stand, TWU law school graduates would be barred from practicing law in the contested regions, effectively nullifying the school’s accreditation.
In both cases, the school is defending its right to define its character by Biblical convictions, as outlined in the 2,000-word community covenant all students, faculty, and staff must sign. At least one justice seemed baffled by the concept.
“Is there such a thing as a religious law school?” Justice Rosalie Abella asked. “Can a law school have a religion, and is it the right of the law school to have a religion no matter what its tenets? Have we gone so far? Can a law school be Jewish, Muslim, or Christian?”
Some interveners (the Canadian equivalent of a friend-of-the-court brief) defended the school and warned a TWU loss would affect religious minorities nationwide.
The Law Society of British Columbia “claims that it has the right to evaluate Trinity’s religious policies and the obligation to reject Trinity’s application if any of them differ from its own norms. It thereby seeks to establish its own moral views as orthodox, authoritative, and exclusive,” the International Coalition of Law Professors said in its brief to the court.
Rulings in the two cases are expected by June. —B.P.