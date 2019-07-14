No confirmed ICE raid sightings so far

WASHINGTON—Nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, which President Donald Trump said would begin this weekend, had not materialized in most major cities by Sunday. An anonymous U.S. official told CNN that raids had begun, but anti-ICE activist groups said there were no confirmed reports of activity by early Sunday evening in Baltimore, Chicago, or New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 and has openly called for resistance to ICE, tweeted Sunday: “We’ve followed up on every report today and so far have no confirmed ICE activity.”

Trump on Friday gave reporters a timeline for the promised widespread deportation operation for the first time: “It starts on Sunday and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries, or they’re going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from. Nothing to be secret about.”