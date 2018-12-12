No-confidence vote set for Theresa May

The United Kingdom faced further uncertainty on Wednesday as British Conservative lawmakers forced a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May over the much-maligned Brexit deal she made with the European Union. If she loses the vote, she will have to step down. Member of Parliament Graham Brady, head of the committee overseeing Conservative leadership contests, said Wednesday he received letters from at least 48 lawmakers demanding a vote, which is more than the 15 percent required. The vote will be held Wednesday evening. Lawmakers increasingly called for May to resign after she delayed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal Monday. Critics said the deal would not give the United Kingdom enough economic independence from the EU. If Parliament abandons the agreement, the separation between Britain and the EU goes into effect in March without a plan for a smooth transition.

May vowed to fight to keep her role “with everything I’ve got.” She said any change in Conservative leadership could delay or halt the Brexit process. If May loses the vote, she will remain in power until lawmakers choose a successor.