No concrete steps at UN climate talks

The United Nations ended its longest global climate conference on Sunday without reaching any major agreements. The Madrid summit, called COP25, ran two days over schedule.

Did anything happen? Delegates from the 200 member nations endorsed a call to support poor countries affected by climate change but did not allocate any funds to the effort. The members released a final declaration asserting an “urgent need” to cut greenhouse gases to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, but they put off decisions about controversial issues like carbon markets until next year’s meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

