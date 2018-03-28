No cash? No credit? No problem!

A new analysis by The Century Foundation, a liberal think tank, shows 16 states now have at least one so-called “college promise” program offering free tuition to eligible students. Half of these programs launched in 2017, illustrating the growing popularity of the free degree.

The foundation’s report notes two main justifications for the free tuition programs: a desire to address concerns over the rising cost of college and the corresponding levels of student debt and a push to encourage enrollment among students who might not think they can afford it.

But will shifting the tuition burden from students to the state really make college more affordable?

Preston Cooper, an education policy analyst with the American Enterprise Institute, says no. Using data from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, Cooper noted tuition bills at public universities have grown during the last five years even as state funding has increased. Inflation-adjusted state funding grew from $6,525 to $7,642 per student—an increase of $1,117. Net tuition revenue rose from $5,733 to $6,572 during those same years—an increase of $839.

“Public colleges are getting more money from taxpayers, but students have seen no relief from tuition increases,” Cooper wrote. “Policymakers may need to address the underlying costs of colleges—not just where their funding comes from—in order to rein in tuition hikes.”

But that would be difficult, unpopular work, and few lawmakers seem interesting in taking on the challenge.

Most current free degree programs focus on community college. Only New York offers free tuition at four-year institutions. But given the growing popularity of the “free degree,” it seems likely others will soon follow suit. And it won’t necessarily be left-leaning states that adopt New York’s model. Several states that led the way with free community college, including Tennessee, are Republican strongholds.

As I’ve noted in Schooled before, evidence from other countries that have long had free college programs shows students are less motivated to graduate on time and more likely to drop out when they don’t have any skin in the game. Several European nations, including England, opted to start charging something for college to improve outcomes. So why is the United States moving in the opposite direction?

Political expediency.

Rising college costs are a legitimate problem, fueled in part by government-subsidized loans. If students had less money to spend on school and fewer students attempted to get a degree, public universities eventually would respond to the pressure of empty seats and tighten their belts to lower tuition. But taking away those subsidies and making college more expensive, at least in the short term, doesn’t make for a rousing political campaign slogan. (No one will chant, “Charge us more! Charge us more!”)

Instead, politicians opt for the wide road: Spread the pain so no one feels it too much. If taxpayers pick up the tab, university administrators don’t have to worry about cutting costs. And students don’t have to worry about racking up insurmountable debt. It seems like a win-win, except that the underlying problem of rising tuition costs rages on.