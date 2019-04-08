Nine killed in second mass shooting within 24 hours

A gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, killing nine people and injuring at least 26 others. It was the second mass shooting in the United States in the past 24 hours. Police patrolling the area responded to the 1 a.m. attack in less than a minute and shot and killed the gunman, who wore body armor and was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him. Authorities had not identified the shooter as of Sunday morning.

The attack occurred in the historic Oregon District, an area that includes bars, restaurants, and theaters. A spokesman for the Dayton Police Department described it as “a safe part of downtown.”

More details: Follow coverage throughout the day Sunday from the Associated Press. Look for follow-up coverage on the Dayton and El Paso, Texas, shootings in The Sift on Monday.