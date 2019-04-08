Nine killed in second mass shooting within 24 hours
by Mickey McLean
Posted 8/04/19, 10:16 am
A gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, killing nine people and injuring at least 26 others. It was the second mass shooting in the United States in the past 24 hours. Police patrolling the area responded to the 1 a.m. attack in less than a minute and shot and killed the gunman, who wore body armor and was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him. Authorities had not identified the shooter as of Sunday morning.
The attack occurred in the historic Oregon District, an area that includes bars, restaurants, and theaters. A spokesman for the Dayton Police Department described it as “a safe part of downtown.”
More details: Follow coverage throughout the day Sunday from the Associated Press. Look for follow-up coverage on the Dayton and El Paso, Texas, shootings in The Sift on Monday.
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
Comments
Peter AllenPosted: Sun, 08/04/2019 10:43 am
And no one ever mentions the influence of “shooter” video games. What games with an “M” rating are your children playing? Big $... Hang together on this one parents!
John KloostermanPosted: Sun, 08/04/2019 11:51 am
Dude. EVERYBODY plays shooter video games. You might as well ask why people don't mention the influence of violent westerns or gangsta rap. They're an amazingly common genre, played in France, England, Korea, Japan, and Sweden. Lots of people play them. An incredibly tiny percentage of those players go out and shoot people.
John KloostermanPosted: Sun, 08/04/2019 12:00 pm
Previously, shootings were associated with schools, which was terrible but at least it could be traced to bullying. There were isolated outsiders but usually not significant ones. Now they're branching out to nightclubs, Walmarts, and music concerts. And it's not just teenagers--adults and senior citizens are starting to get into it. This trend is becoming dangerously fad-ish.
One thing. A disturbing amount of them recently seem to be publishing Neo-Nazi (I refuse to call them alt-right) manifestos. The New Zealand shooter, the Synagogue shooter in California, and now this piece of scum in El Paso. We ought not to allow people to identify them with the right, and should roundly condemn the shooters however they seek to connect themselves to us. Nazis being horrible and anti-American is not a partisan issue.