Nigerians stage protests against police violence

ABUJA, Nigeria—Chanting protesters raised banners along a major highway leading to the international airport on Friday despite a ban on demonstrations. State officials on Thursday said the gatherings disregarded COVID-19 safety protocols. Young people have held similar demonstrations in at least 16 other Nigerian states since Oct. 8. Amnesty International said at least 10 people have died and hundreds more have been injured since the protests began.

What are they protesting? Disputed reports surfaced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)—known for violently targeting mostly young people—killed a young man in southern Nigeria on Oct. 3. Thousands of people have flooded the streets since then for marches and prayer walks calling on the government to disband the group. An Amnesty report in June documented 82 cases of abuse and torture involving SARS officers between January 2017 and May 2020. Government officials have failed to follow through on promises to reform the squad in recent years. The growing movement has drawn international support and includes other demands for government reform.

