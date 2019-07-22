Nigerian Shiites at odds with government

ABUJA, Nigeria—The Nigerian government has declared a minority Shiite group in the country a terror organization, but the group’s members said they are being unfairly persecuted for their faith. The disagreement could trigger a new outburst of conflict in the country.

Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) members took to the streets last week to demand the government release their leader, Ibrahim El Zakzaky. Police officers used tear gas and opened fire on the demonstrators, who responded with petrol bombs and set fire to at least two cars. IMN said at least 20 of its members died. Ibrahim Musa, the group’s spokesman, noted that “more might die in police custody, because there are at least 15 people who are in the detention center with various degrees of bullet wounds, without medication.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, banned IMN and declared the group’s activities were “acts of terrorism.” Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, also ordered officers to beef up security in all states in light of the protests.

Half of Nigeria’s population is Muslim, and a majority identify as Sunni. The Shiite minority gained ground after the 1979 revolution in Iran, which mostly was led by Shiites. The Nigerian sect maintains strong ties with Iran, considered the international protector of Shiites, but has denied receiving any funding from the country.

Tensions escalated in 2015 when security forces killed hundreds of Shiite Muslims in an attack on IMN headquarters in Kaduna state and arrested Zakzaky, purportedly in response to an assassination attempt on a general. An inquiry by the Kaduna state government concluded the Nigerian military killed and buried 347 members of the group in mass graves. The government refused to obey a 2016 court order for Zakzaky’s release and instead brought more charges against him.

Akinola Olojo, a senior researcher with the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa, warned the government’s response so far could further escalate the situation. He called on officials to consider the constructive role of mediation and also respect the court order for Zakzaky’s release.

“Clearly, IMN adherents will continue to protest, and there is the likelihood that due to the recent [ban], law enforcement may respond by applying the use of force,” he said. “Hard security responses from the government is misguided and will not resolve the crisis.”