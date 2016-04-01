Nigerian Shiite protest turns violent

ABUJA, Nigeria—Minority Shiite protesters clashed with police on Monday, leaving at least 11 people dead, according to Ibrahim Musa, a spokesman for the group. Members of the minority Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) took to the streets to demand the government release their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky. Police used tear gas and opened fire on the demonstrators, who responded with petrol bombs and set fire to at least two cars. They also burned down an emergency unit of the National Emergency Management Agency. A deputy commissioner was shot dead, police confirmed. One journalist with the local Channels Television station also died from a stray bullet, the station confirmed Monday evening.

Authorities detained 54 suspects after more than 3,000 protesters turned out for the demonstration, according to police. Tensions escalated in 2015 when security forces killed more than 300 Shiite Muslims in an attack on IMN headquarters in Kaduna state and arrested Zakzaky, who remains in police custody. The government refused to obey a court order for his release and brought more charges against him. In a similar rally in November in Abuja, at least 42 members of the group died.

Amnesty International Nigeria condemned Monday’s violence. “The police must exercise restraint at all times and use force only when strictly necessary,” said Seun Bakare, the organization’s program manager.