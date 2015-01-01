Nigerian president wins disputed election

ABUJA, Nigeria—Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari won reelection in Nigeria with 56 percent of votes, the country’s electoral commission announced early Wednesday. Buhari’s All Progressives Congress won in 19 of 36 states with 15.1 million votes. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the major opposition candidate with the People’s Democratic Party, received 11.2 million votes in 17 states and the capital city, Abuja. Voter turnout was 35.6 percent, down from 44 percent in the 2015 election, the commission said.

The opposition rejected the outcome even before the result was announced. In a tweet hours after the announcement, Abubakar called it a “sham election” and said he would challenge the results in court. He claimed voter suppression and violence occurred at polling stations in his party’s stronghold states.

In his acceptance speech, Buhari said he was “profoundly grateful” to rule for another four years. “The new administration will intensify its efforts in security, restructuring the economy, and fighting corruption,” he said. “We have laid down the foundation, and we are committed to seeing matters to the end.”