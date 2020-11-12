Nigerian insurgents target farming community

Local officials and residents of the Zabarmari community in northeastern Nigeria gathered around the bodies of 43 slain farmers and fishermen during a funeral on Sunday. Boko Haram extremists attacked them early Saturday morning while they worked in a nearby rice field in Jere, Nigeria. The community shrouded each of them in white cloths, prayed, and laid them to rest in mass graves.

“Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions,” Borno state Gov. Babagana Zulum said at the funeral. “On one hand they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation. On the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents.”

The weekend killings marked the single deadliest attack in the region this year, according to the United Nations. The assault highlighted the harm insurgent groups like Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, inflict on the region’s civilians. Villagers report insurgents often seize control of their farmlands or livestock if they refuse to pay illegal taxes to them. Bandits and armed herdsmen also plague Central Nigeria. Herdsmen use abduction threats to force some farmers to pay as much as $2,000 annually before they could harvest their crops, Sahara Reporters revealed in November.

Usman Ismail, a 25-year-old who escaped Saturday’s attack, told the Nigerian news service Premium Times the insurgents asked the victims to follow them to the edge of the farm. “But as we got to the edge of the field, we spotted one man at a distance slitting the throat of someone,” he said. “We panicked and began to run.”

About 16 of the victims lived at a camp for internally displaced persons, Amnesty International reported. At least 10 women who were also working on the farm remain missing.

The onslaught was likely a retaliation after farmers last Friday disarmed and detained a Boko Haram extremist who had been extorting the community, said Ahmed Satomi, a lawmaker representing the community. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings and promised to allocate more resources toward the fight against terrorism.

On social media, Nigerians renewed calls for Buhari to fire the military service chiefs. Olusegun Sotola, a researcher with the Lagos-based Initiative for Public Policy Analysis, said the government’s security efforts have failed for years.

“Crises are won based on leadership,” Sotola said. “If you’ve been applied to do a job and you can’t do it, there must be some repercussions.”

A group of regional leaders warned the killings and persistent attacks on farms would trigger a famine in the region and called on the president to step down.

“Under this administration, life has lost its value, and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals,” the Northern Elders Forum said. “In civilized nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly will do the honorable thing and resign.”