Nigerian Christian leader executed

Islamic extremists killed kidnapped Pastor Lawan Andimi, leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria in northeast Adamawa state, on Monday afternoon. A Nigerian journalist who reported on a video of the killing tweeted that Andimi died alongside a soldier.

Why was he abducted? Boko Haram terrorists captured Andimi during a Jan. 3 raid on his hometown of Michika. Extremists groups have upped their sporadic attacks across northeastern Nigeria since December. In a proof-of-life video posted earlier this month, Andimi pleaded for his release and proclaimed his faith in God’s plan for him. “By the grace of God I will be together with my wife, my children, and all my colleagues,” he said. “If the opportunity is not granted, maybe it is the will of God.”

