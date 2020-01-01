Nigerian Christian leader executed
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 1/21/20, 12:28 pm
Islamic extremists killed kidnapped Pastor Lawan Andimi, leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria in northeast Adamawa state, on Monday afternoon. A Nigerian journalist who reported on a video of the killing tweeted that Andimi died alongside a soldier.
Why was he abducted? Boko Haram terrorists captured Andimi during a Jan. 3 raid on his hometown of Michika. Extremists groups have upped their sporadic attacks across northeastern Nigeria since December. In a proof-of-life video posted earlier this month, Andimi pleaded for his release and proclaimed his faith in God’s plan for him. “By the grace of God I will be together with my wife, my children, and all my colleagues,” he said. “If the opportunity is not granted, maybe it is the will of God.”
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
KingdomnetworkerPosted: Tue, 01/21/2020 01:25 pm
Thanks, Onize. We mourn the loss (to us) of the brother in Christ and will pray for his widow and children. Will ask the Father for his mercy on the church in Nigeria.
not silentPosted: Tue, 01/21/2020 03:16 pm
Thank you to World for reminding me about my brothers and sisters in the Lord who are suffering severe persecution around the world.