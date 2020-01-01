The Sift Here’s what we’re Sifting today

Nigerian Christian leader executed

by Onize Ohikere
Posted 1/21/20, 12:28 pm

Islamic extremists killed kidnapped Pastor Lawan Andimi, leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria in northeast Adamawa state, on Monday afternoon. A Nigerian journalist who reported on a video of the killing tweeted that Andimi died alongside a soldier.

Why was he abducted? Boko Haram terrorists captured Andimi during a Jan. 3 raid on his hometown of Michika. Extremists groups have upped their sporadic attacks across northeastern Nigeria since December. In a proof-of-life video posted earlier this month, Andimi pleaded for his release and proclaimed his faith in God’s plan for him. “By the grace of God I will be together with my wife, my children, and all my colleagues,” he said. “If the opportunity is not granted, maybe it is the will of God.”

Dig deeper: Read my report in World Tour last week on Andimi’s kidnapping.

Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Onize Ohikere

Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Read more from this writer

Comments

You must be a WORLD Member and be logged in to the website to comment.
  • Kingdomnetworker
    Posted: Tue, 01/21/2020 01:25 pm

    Thanks, Onize.  We mourn the loss (to us) of the brother in Christ and will pray for his widow and children.  Will ask the Father for his mercy on the church in Nigeria.

  • not silent
    Posted: Tue, 01/21/2020 03:16 pm

    Thank you to World for reminding me about my brothers and sisters in the Lord who are suffering severe persecution around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT