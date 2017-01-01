Nigerian blast targets Muslim holiday celebration

Six suicide bombers killed at least 20 people and injured 48 others in a Saturday explosion in northeastern Borno state, Nigerian officials confirmed. Borno State Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said the attack targeted people in Abachari town in Gamboa as they celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. One witness, Buba Shettima, told the Nigerian Premium Times the attack affected the entire community. “We all scampered for safety as the blasts were coming from different directions,” Shettima said. “There were bodies everywhere.” Damboa is located near Sambisa forest, where Boko Haram set up its stronghold at the peak of its insurgency. The group has continued to stage sporadic attacks across Nigeria’s northeast.