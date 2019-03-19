Nigeria’s killing spree

NIGERIA: At least 120 people have died in the last month in Fulani-led terrorist attacks in mostly Christian areas of Kaduna State—including a killing spree one week ago that left more than 50 dead and 140 homes destroyed.

NEW ZEALAND: Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of Friday’s terror attack in Christchurch, is not the right-wing extremist portrayed in establishment media. In the manifesto Tarrant purportedly wrote and distributed to 30 recipients, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Australian describes himself as an “ethno-nationalist eco-fascist” who sees the People’s Republic of China as an ideal state. Tarrant said he is first a communist, then an anarchist, then a libertarian, and he denounced conservatism in all caps, saying “Conservatism is dead, thank God.”

Misreading the attacker’s intent has far-reaching implications, noted commentator Rod Dreher, and wrote prominent Australian law professor Augusto Zimmermann.

Tarrant was active for more than half an hour, police said, in the first official timeline of events that left 50 people dead at two mosques.

Facebook said it removed 1.5 million videos within the first 24 hours of Friday’s attack.

THE NETHERLANDS: Dutch police are looking for a Turkish-born man following a tram shooting Monday morning in Utrecht that killed at least three people and left nine wounded. Sunday, at a rally in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played portions of the video from the Christchurch, New Zealand, shooting attack, perhaps inciting further violence while showing intolerance, he said, for Turkish Muslims living abroad.

FRANCE: The Champs-Élysées looks more like a demolition zone than a pedestrian attraction after the 17th weekend of yellow vest protests left retail storefronts in shambles.

SYRIA: An estimated 5,000 ISIS fighters and families remain in Baghuz, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting to oust them from the last ISIS enclave. Over the weekend, U.S.-led airstrikes reportedly killed seven ISIS militants, “including a prominent leader.”

BREXIT: British analyst and Harvard professor Niall Ferguson has been prescient on the European Union’s future all along, and in this latest interview maintained the real European disintegration has less to do with Britain leaving the EU than the larger question facing both sides of the Channel: “There is no European solution to the migration crisis.”

VENEZUELA: President Nicolás Maduro asked his Cabinet members to resign, suggesting he wants to reshuffle leadership in his own effort to hold on to power.

IRAQ: U.S. officials joined UN and Iraqi dignitaries—including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad—at a solemn ceremony marking the start of exhuming 13 mass graves in Kocho, a once-peaceful village in northern Iraq that became ground zero in the genocidal campaign of Islamic State (ISIS) against Yazidis. Hundreds are believed buried in Kocho, including 18 from Murad’s own family.

ZIMBABWE: Cyclone Idai has killed at least 64 people in eastern Zimbabwe and destroyed homes, bridges, and roads, slowing rescue efforts.

Sign up to receive Globe Trot via email.