Nigeria leads the world in extreme poverty

Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most people living in extreme poverty, according to a report released last month by the Brookings Institution. The study found 87 million people in the African nation living in such conditions, a number growing by six people per minute, compared to a steadily decreasing 73 million people in India.

Despite being one of Africa’s largest oil producers, Nigeria has a population growing faster than its economy, and is slowly exiting a 2016 recession.

After the report’s release, Nigerian officials argued that the Brookings data was collected too soon after the downturn and did not reflect the true state of the country.

“There is absolutely no question that there is an urgency to create employment in Nigeria,” Okechukwu Enelamah, Nigeria’s minister of industry, trade, and investments, told journalists last month, but he added that infrastructure projects now in process would mean the rate of poverty would soon decrease.

The Brookings report was not as optimistic, projecting an increase in extreme poverty in the country through at least 2022.

A 2018 report by the African Development Bank Group noted Nigeria was showing signs of recovery from the recession, but concluded, “Poverty is unacceptably high; nearly 80 percent of Nigeria’s 190 million people live on less than $2 a day.”

Nigeria is also falling behind on meeting the UN’s 2015 Sustainable Development Goals for eliminating world poverty. The World Poverty Clock tracks the goals and paints a stark picture: While some countries are drastically reducing extreme poverty, and others are making slower progress than planned, Nigeria’s rate of poverty is increasing daily.

The country’s poverty rate is part of a larger story about global extreme poverty shifting slowly from Asia to Africa, according to Brookings.

“Already, Africans account for about two-thirds of the world’s extreme poor,” read the report. “If current trends persist, they will account for nine-tenths by 2030. Fourteen out of 18 countries in the world—where the number of extreme poor is rising—are in Africa.”