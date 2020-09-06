NFL shifts stance on kneeling, again

In the four years since Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, first took a knee on the sidelines during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the league has bobbled its response like a receiver trying not to drop a pass. First, it did not condone players kneeling to protest police brutality. Then it mandated they stand during the national anthem or stay out of sight. Then NFL leaders took some more time to think about it. And finally, last week, following nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, they encouraged sideline demonstrations.

“We … admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video message on Friday. His statement raised the question, listening to which players?

Earlier in the week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees spoke out against the sideline protests. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, he said as the grandson of World War II veterans, he “will never agree with anybody” doing something he considers disrespectful to the U.S. flag. Brees added that he stood during the anthem with his hand over his heart as a sign of unity in the face of social problems.

Fellow NFL players and others quickly berated Brees, and on Friday he apologized in an Instagram post.

“It breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees wrote. “I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exist today.”

The outspoken Christian asked for forgiveness from anyone he had offended, saying he had not done enough to understand the struggles of African Americans.

President Donald Trump reacted to Brees’ statement in a series of tweets. After saying he was a big fan, the president admonished him for withdrawing his original stance on honoring the flag, adding, “There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag—NO KNEELING!”

Six hours after Trump’s tweet, Brees was back on Instagram with a message to the president. He said the flag is not the issue but a distraction from addressing “racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform.”

On Saturday night, Goodell called the president’s comments divisive.

Brees’ wife, Brittany, apologized on Saturday on the Brees Dream Foundation Instagram account, saying, “WE ARE THE PROBLEM.” She added that she suddenly realized her views on disrespecting the flag meant she didn’t understand what African Americans are fighting for.

Last week, Grant Napear, the play-by-play announcer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, resigned after being criticized for tweeting, “ALL LIVES MATTER … EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” Sacramento’s KHTK-AM also fired him from his radio hosting gig.

Napear apologized and said he did not realize that saying “all lives matter” ran counter to the message of the Black Lives Matter movement. Although he won’t say whether he plans to sue to get either of his jobs back, someone started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 for his legal fees. The campaign had raised about $11,200 by Tuesday.

After Brees’ original comments, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, another outspoken Christian from the ranks of professional football, commented that his dad, a veteran, would not have considered NFL players’ protests as disrespectful to the flag. But Dungy, who is African American, also indicated everyone should have the freedom to express opinions: “We can’t be afraid to say, ‘OK, I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this.’ … We can’t just say anytime something happens we don’t agree with ‘Hey, I’m done with that and this person.’ That doesn’t make sense.”