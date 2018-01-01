NFL adopts new anthem policy

NFL owners have unanimously approved a new policy permitting players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem before games but requiring them to stand if they are on the field. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the decision on Wednesday during the league’s spring meeting in Atlanta. Any violations of the new policy will result in fines against the team, not individual players. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016 to protest what he viewed to be police brutality and racism in the U.S. justice system. The move launched a firestorm of national anthem protests during the last two seasons.