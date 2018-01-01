NFL adopts new anthem policy
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 5/23/18, 01:25 pm
NFL owners have unanimously approved a new policy permitting players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem before games but requiring them to stand if they are on the field. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the decision on Wednesday during the league’s spring meeting in Atlanta. Any violations of the new policy will result in fines against the team, not individual players. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016 to protest what he viewed to be police brutality and racism in the U.S. justice system. The move launched a firestorm of national anthem protests during the last two seasons.
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
JenniMiki70Posted: Wed, 05/23/2018 02:13 pm
This choice by the NFL today actually made me smile. These players are at work. I don't have a problem with free speech, but when you're at work, you need to abide by the rules or get a different job. They can use their free speech in their off hours. I'd hope the NFL wouldn't have a problem with that. Then again... We'll see.
E ColePosted: Wed, 05/23/2018 02:42 pm
My problem with this is that the tribalism that has taken hold of our country is making hypocrites of us all. Yes, these people are at work. Just like people baking cakes in a bakery or told to perform services associated with abortion at a hospital. We want freedom for the people in our tribe but not for those on the other side. I fear we have all lost our ability to be truly empathetic.