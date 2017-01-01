Parliament votes to delay Brexit

UPDATE: British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit just 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union. The House of Commons voted 412-202 in favor of seeking to postpone Britain’s separation from the EU for at least three months beyond the scheduled March 29 departure. The motion requires Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government to seek an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves a withdrawal plan next week. If lawmakers don’t approve the deal next week—and they have already rejected it twice—the country will face a much longer Brexit delay. All 27 remaining EU countries must approve any extension to Brexit.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:51 a.m.): British lawmakers will vote Thursday on whether to delay Britain’s scheduled exit from the European Union. Parliament voted 312-308 against leaving the bloc without a deal on Wednesday after rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised separation plan on Tuesday. Thursday’s vote is not legally binding because all 27 EU member nations must approve an extension. Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29.

Donald Tusk, the European Council president, said he would encourage the EU nations “to be open to a long extension if the U.K. finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and rebuild consensus about it.” May has signaled that she plans to try one more time next week to win backing for her deal.