News worth paying for

In the latest kick in the teeth to a struggling newspaper industry, the New York Daily News cut half of its newsroom staff Monday. The paper was sold to Tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming the paper’s liabilities and debt.

The cuts included Editor-in-Chief Jim Rich, who hinted at the layoffs in an early morning tweet Monday: “If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.” He also updated his Twitter bio: “Just a guy sitting at home watching journalism being choked into extinction.”

The newspaper has won 11 Pulitzer Prizes, including one last year for its work with ProPublica on the abuse of eviction rules in New York City.

The newspaper industry’s two-decade-old financial slump just keeps getting worse. Cable and network TV news are profitable and becoming more so, but newspapers, which provide most of our society’s original reporting on public affairs, are in crisis. More than a third of the country’s largest papers experienced layoffs between January 2017 and April 2018, according to the Pew Research Center. U.S. daily newspaper circulation, print and digital combined, fell 11 percent to 31 million in 2017—in 2000, weekday subscriptions totaled 55.8 million.

Newspaper advertising revenue is down by two-thirds, to around $38 billion, in the last decade. Most of those dollars went to the likes of Google and Facebook, and news sites’ online advertising recovers only a tiny fraction. Forced to compete for audience attention with those internet giants—never mind Netflix, online games, Snapchat, mommy blogs, and cat videos—journalists are coming up short.

Still, journalists tend to overblow the threat to democracy posed by their industry’s financial woes. There will always be a demand for news because people have a God-given need for information about the world around them. If today’s media institutions cannot find a way to finance their operations, others eventually will.

And new ways of doing and paying for journalism are already appearing. The internet makes viable a pay-for-content approach. News organizations’ experiments with paywalls in the 2000s usually ended badly, but public attitudes are shifting, perhaps as a result of entertainment services like Netflix and Spotify. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal all began charging for content or tightened their paywalls in the last few years—if it works for them, many others will follow.

The success of some start-ups, such as The Athletic for sports coverage, The Information for tech reporting, and The Daily Wire for conservative politics, suggests large opportunities await journalists able to produce distinctive and high-quality specialized or local news. General news organizations that rely heavily on donations, from WORLD to NPR, have found large audiences and stability.

The question now is which journalists will produce news worth paying for.