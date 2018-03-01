News reporting that changed things

This year’s Pulitzer Prizes recognized reporting and writing that not only created a buzz among the media elite but also from the general public.

The big winners for public service journalism were The New York Times and The New Yorker in their telling of the Harvey Weinstein story, which resonated in the halls of every American institution. And it did so because the teams that reported it—led by the Times’ Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey and The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow—took a leap of faith and reported the sexual abuse accusations against Weinstein based on interviews with alleged victims and not with police. A similar effort won The Washington Post the Pulitzer for investigative reporting for its story about the accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior with teenager girls against former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama.

Journalism schools historically taught students to protect themselves from libel accusations by relying on police, not victims, to identify the suspects of crimes. By pushing back against those limits, which served to shield abusers, journalists ushered in a new era of accountability for sexual assault.

Another remarkable effort to tell the truth—albeit with obscene references and lyrics—won rapper Kendrick Lamar the Pulitzer for music, the first given to a mainstream popular artist. Lamar’s 2017 album explored God’s sovereignty, wrath, and judgment along with the hopes and desperation of African-Americans. The Pulitzer website describes the album as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

One other Pulitzer Prize–winning story didn’t get quite as much national attention. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s “Seven Days of Heroin” feature, which won for local reporting, brings the opioid crisis home for anyone who thinks of it as “someone else’s problem.” An older couple tries to adopt the children whose neglected cries they can hear from the house of addicts next door. A funeral director shows a woman her son’s body but explains that because he lay dead for so long after his heroin overdose, “All you are going to see is his face.” A coroner comforts two paramedics who are discouraged because they couldn’t save a woman who overdosed: “You did everything you could do.” In the years to come, Americans might look back on this story and the opioid crisis in general and ask in response, “But did we?”

Also worth noting: Reuters won the Pulitzer for feature photography for images of Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled what the UN called “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar, also known as Burma.