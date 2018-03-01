News reporting that changed things

Modus operandi
Jurors learned this week that Bill Cosby regularly gave Benadryl and quaaludes, a sedative, to women he wanted to have sex with, “the same as a person would say, ‘Have a drink.’” In a 2005 deposition, which was read to jurors in Cosby’s ongoing sexual assault retrial, Cosby admitted to having a sexual encounter with Andrea Constand in 2004 but said it was consensual because she did not voice her rejection. Constand claims, like numerous other women, that Cosby drugged and abused her. Her case is the only one against Cosby to make it to trial, largely because the statute of limitations has passed for many of the others. Jurors this week also heard testimony from Marguerite Jackson, a former co-worker of Constand’s, who said Constand told her she planned to make up sexual allegations against a high-profile person to get money from a lawsuit. Lawyers for the prosecution tried to discredit Jackson’s testimony by saying she could not have been with Constand at the time the admission allegedly took place. The defense lost another motion for a mistrial this week on grounds the prosecution mistreated Jackson. Cosby’s first trial in the case ended last year with a deadlocked jury. —L.L.
Comments
Tom HPosted: Fri, 04/20/2018 05:45 pm
The story about Stevie Ray Vaughn's early guitar was interesting and also prompted me to look it up, as Stratocasters were not made until 1954. Turns out it is a 1951 Fender Broadcaster. Thanks for posting the story and sparking the interest!