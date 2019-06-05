Newest British royal baby born

Britain’s Prince Harry announced that his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a healthy baby boy Monday morning. The baby is the first child of the couple, who married a year ago. He was born at 5:26 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and will be seventh in line for the British throne. “We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there,” Harry said. “It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.” Harry said he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife and that more details would be shared in the coming days. The couple have not chosen the baby’s name yet, he said.

Harry is the second son of Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997. His older brother, Prince William, and William’s three children follow Charles in the line of succession. Harry’s wife, Meghan, is originally from the United States, and their child could have dual U.S.-U.K. citizenship if the parents apply for it.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time,” British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted.