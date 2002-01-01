New Zealand shooter faces terrorism charges
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 5/21/19, 10:37 am
New Zealand police on Tuesday filed a terrorism charge against the Australian man behind the Christchurch mosque shootings in March that killed 51 people. “A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed,” police said in a statement. This is the first time New Zealand has charged someone under the terror law, which was enacted after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. The offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, also faces 51 murder and 40 attempted murder charges. Police said Tuesday they increased his charges after a Turkish man injured in the attack died this month in Christchurch Hospital. Last month, a judge ordered Tarrant to undergo two mental health assessments to confirm his fitness to stand trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.