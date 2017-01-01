New Zealand gunman pleads not guilty

The Australian man accused of the New Zealand mosque shootings pleaded not guilty on Friday to 92 charges of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder. Brenton Tarrant, 28, appeared via video link from a maximum security prison in Auckland, Australia. The attack that killed 51 people on March 15 occurred during Friday prayers at Al Noor mosque and Linwood mosque in Christchurch. About 80 survivors and family members of the victims gathered inside the Christchurch High Court for the hearing.

Tarrant’s video feed remained muted during the hearing and he did not attempt to speak, but he smirked when his lawyer entered his plea. Judge Cameron Mander said the results from two mental health tests showed that Tarrant was fit to stand trial. His six-week trial will begin on May 4 next year.