New Zealand eases lockdown

By midnight on Monday, retailers, restaurants, and schools across New Zealand could reopen as long as they followed strict health guidelines. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country has stopped “widespread, undetected community transmission” but warned against complacency. With a population of 4 million, New Zealand had just under 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 19 deaths and nearly 1,200 recoveries.

Why was New Zealand so successful at containing the outbreak? Ardern ordered the highest-level lockdown for the island nation in March when the country only had about 100 confirmed cases. Other countries also are moving toward reopening: Italian factories working on exports and public construction resumed work on Monday. The Czech Republic opened its borders for outbound travel on Friday and eased restrictions on public gatherings, allowing up to 10 people instead of just two.

