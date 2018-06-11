New York subway bomber convicted

A federal jury in New York City Tuesday found a Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb late last year in New York City’s busiest subway station during rush hour guilty of terrorism charges. The defense for Akayed Ullah, 28, claimed he only intended to kill himself on Dec. 11, 2017, but prosecutors said he wanted to maim or kill commuters as part of a “lone wolf” terrorist attack on behalf of Islamic State. Nobody died from the attack, and most of the injuries were not serious.

After the verdict was announced and the jury left the courtroom, Ullah spoke out, telling U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan, “I was angry with Donald Trump because he says he will bomb the Middle East and then he will protect his nation.” Sullivan urged Ullah, who faces a possible life sentence, to save his remarks for his sentencing hearing.