New York schools cleared to reopen in-person

The one-time U.S. coronavirus hot spot is ready to have students back in the classroom. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said the state’s public schools can reopen if COVID-19 numbers stay low. In New York City, the nation’s largest school district is planning a hybrid model for September, with 1.1 million students rotating between in-person and at-home instruction each week. The city will require social distancing in the halls, masks, and nightly disinfecting of school buildings. Students will stay in one classroom and eat lunch at their desks while teachers rotate.

Will the plan change again? City officials still need to get the teachers union on board, submit the plan for state health department approval, and hold at least five parent informational meetings. Classes will go back online if infection rates in the city rise above 3 percent.

Dig deeper: Read Laura Edghill’s report in Schooled on plans for reopening public schools nationwide.