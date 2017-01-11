New York officials say city undaunted by attack

New York City officials said Wednesday morning the truck attack in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon has neither terrified residents nor dampened spirits in the city. About 1 million people, including families with children, attended a Halloween parade Tuesday night, and the New York City Marathon will go on as planned Sunday with an increased police presence. New York City Police Department Chief Carlos Gomez said the department would deploy extra officers, K-9 units, and heavy weapons teams for the marathon and double the number of rooftop and countersniper teams usually present for such events. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill praised officer Ryan Nash, a five-year veteran of the force who shot and wounded suspect Sayfullo Saipov to end Tuesday’s terror attack. Nash was on a routine call nearby when bystanders alerted him and other officers.