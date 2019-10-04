New York issues measles vaccine mandate
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/10/19, 11:28 am
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday declared a public health emergency and ordered mandatory vaccinations in one neighborhood in response to a measles outbreak. The virus has infected 285 people in Brooklyn’s largely Orthodox Jewish Williamsburg section since September. Anyone working or going to school within four New York ZIP codes must get the measles vaccine, including all children older than 6 months. New York City’s health commissioner is empowered by law to order vaccines in the event of a serious public health threat. Officials cannot legally force anyone to be vaccinated, but those who don’t will face a $1,000 fine. The city plans to target infected people and those they have had contact with to enforce the fines. “We have to protect our kids and our families,” de Blasio tweeted.
Last month, officials in nearby suburban Rockland County, N.Y., banned unvaccinated children from going to public places for 30 days. Last week, a judge temporarily halted the order after parents sued. Lawsuits are also expected over de Blasio’s vaccine order.
There have been 465 cases of the measles in the United States since 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Comments
KATHLEEN FEINBERGPosted: Wed, 04/10/2019 01:19 pm
Are they saying that kids that HAVEN'T been vaccinated against measles, might have measles and give it to kids that HAVE BEEN vaccinated against measles??? Or are they saying that the kids that HAVEN'T been vaccinated are at risk of getting it from the kids that HAVE been vaccinated? Let that all sink in. It makes no sense.
My Two CentsPosted: Wed, 04/10/2019 01:58 pm
I recall from history when Jews were "forced" to wear a big yellow star. Now they are being "forced" to be vaccinated.
"Anyone working or going to school within four New York ZIP codes must get the measles vaccine, including all children older than 6 months."
And if the vaccine is so effective, then the vaccinated people need not worry about contracting it.
not silentPosted: Wed, 04/10/2019 02:08 pm
I'm not crazy about the government forcing people to do things, but it only took me a few minutes to find out why they are insisting people should be vaccinated. There's the obvious reason-that kids who haven't been vaccinated could give it to other kids who haven't been vaccinated-but there are other reasons. There are people who CAN'T have vaccinations-like newborns who are too young to be vaccinated as well as people who can't have vaccinations because of allergies, immune system disorders, and illnesses like leukemia. Some of these illnesses can be serious; and, before there were vaccinations, they used to spread to almost everyone in the population. Since we have had vaccinations, some illnesses like polio are basically non-existent; but my mom remembers when people were TERRIFIED of polio because it KILLED kids. Even now, an illness that makes the average person sick and uncomfortable may be deadly to someone with an immune disorder, and it only takes one sick person to start spreading the disease to others who aren't vaccinated. If there are a lot of people who aren't vaccinated, that means a lot of kids get sick.
I personally can't have some vaccines because I'm allergic to the ingredients and others because I have a genetic immune disorder; and there are others who are much more at risk than I am. Those who can't be vaccinated count on the fact that most of the population has received vaccinations and won't get sick so that there isn't an outbreak which can expose them to these illnesses.