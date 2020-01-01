New York investigates Trump Organization

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition Monday to force Eric Trump to testify in a probe of the Trump Organization. The president’s son is executive vice president of the holding company. James, a Democrat, is investigating whether President Donald Trump used the company to inflate the value of his assets and gain tax benefits. The petition alleges that the president’s associates repeatedly have refused to comply with the attorney general’s subpoenas.

How has the Trump Organization responded? It called James’ probe a political attack ahead of November’s election and noted it came on the opening day of the Republican National Convention. James’ investigation focuses largely on Seven Springs, a Trump-owned estate with a 50,000-square-foot mansion, along with his properties in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.

