New York City terror victims remembered at vigil

New Yorkers on Thursday night honored the eight people killed in a terrorist’s truck attack earlier this week along a riverfront bike path. Friends and strangers marched down the path, some holding candles and others pushing bicycles in honor of the victims. The memorial walk and vigil took place hours after several of the attack’s survivors visited a severely injured and hospitalized victim, Martin Marro, of Newton, Mass., to tell him for the first time which of his friends from Argentina had died. The group of 10 Argentines had gathered in New York City for a reunion of high school friends. Five of them—Hernan Ferruchi, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, Hernan Mendoza, and Diego Angelini—died when a driver careened down the path where they were riding bicycles. The lone Belgian victim, Ann-Laure Decadt, came to the city with relatives. The native of a rural Belgian town had two sons, ages 3 and 3 months. The two Americans who died in the attack were Darren Drake, a 32-year-old project manager for Moody’s Investors Service at the World Trade Center, and Nicholas Cleves, 23, a recent college graduate who worked as a software engineer. The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, has been charged in the attack and remains in custody. An Islamic State (ISIS) newspaper called Saipov a “soldier of the caliphate” Thursday.