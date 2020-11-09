New York City marks 9/11 with health precautions

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden briefly greeted each other at a slimmed-down ceremony in New York City honoring the victims of the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil on its 19th anniversary. President Donald Trump flew to Shanksville, Pa., on Friday and delivered a speech at the Flight 93 memorial commemorating the Americans who stopped hijackers from crashing a jet into Washington.

How did the coronavirus change the events? Instead of having relatives recite the names of the nearly 3,000 Americans killed in on Sept. 11, 2001, officials at the 9/11 memorial in New York played a pre-recorded list on a loudspeaker. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation held a separate service where Pence read Psalm 23, his wife, Karen, read a selection from Ecclesiastes, and family members of victims read their names.

