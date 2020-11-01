New York City implements virus checkpoints

The city sheriff will set up in random locations and stop cars to make sure people are following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency travel order and quarantining when entering from certain states. The New York City sheriff’s office will announce the locations for a given day on its official Twitter page. The city describes the stops as “an educational tool,” but violation of the travel order can carry fines.

Is New York’s outbreak that bad? COVID-19 infections in the state are rising, but still haven’t reached April’s levels. The United States is averaging 172,000 new cases a day and 1,529 deaths. As of Tuesday, nearly 86,000 people were in the hospital with the virus, a record high.

Dig deeper: Read Katie Gaultney’s report about how healthcare workers are coping with the surge in COVID-19 cases.