New York City bans foie gras

Roughly 1,000 New York restaurants that offer foie gras—the fattened liver of a duck or goose—will likely have to strike the dish from their menus. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign a bill banning the sale of the French delicacy after the New York City Council passed it on Wednesday.

What’s the problem with liver? Raising ducks with fatty livers involves force-feeding them through a throat tube, a process animal welfare activists argue is cruel. The law imposes fines of up to $2,000 for those who sell foie gras after 2022. Until then, restaurants might want to stock up. When Chicago passed a foie gras ban in 2006, chefs reported a surge in demand until the law took effect.