New York attorney general sues NRA

If New York Attorney General Letitia James gets her way, the National Rifle Association won’t exist anymore. James, a Democrat, sued the organization and four of its current and former leaders on Thursday to drive it out of business over allegations of financial mismanagement that led to losses of $64 million over three years.

How much trouble is the NRA in? The lawsuit comes on the heels of an 18-month investigation into alleged misspending and self-dealing by the organization and CEO Wayne LaPierre. The District of Columbia attorney general also has sued the NRA Foundation, the organization’s charitable arm, over similar accusations. NRA President Carolyn Meadows said the group is countersuing the New York attorney general’s office. “This is a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend,” she said in an email to Forbes.

