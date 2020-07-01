New Year, renewed resolve

Hong Kong entered a new year with continuing demonstrations calling for democracy. On Sunday, thousands of protesters marched near the border with China to decry “parallel traders” who buy duty-free goods in Hong Kong and sell them at a profit on the mainland. Police pepper-sprayed and arrested dozens of these protesters on charges of diverting from their authorized route.

On New Year’s Day, more than 1 million people marched in the streets of the former British colony, according to organizers. Police arrested 400 protesters throughout the city—one of the largest roundups in a single day since the movement began in June. The protest started peacefully, with children and the elderly among the crowds packing Victoria Park and the surrounding streets. Some chanted “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” Police fired tear gas on protesters who hurled objects at officers. Along the protest route, about 100 Christians gathered outside the Chinese Methodist Church to pray for imprisoned Pastor Wang Yi as the smell of tear gas lingered in the air and police sirens drowned out the prayers led by pastors.

Police asked protest organizers to call off the march early due to the scuffles. Later, they used water cannons and rounded up protesters on illegal assembly charges. The Hong Kong–based Civil Rights Observer said three of its volunteers were among those taken into custody.

Authorities have detained about 7,000 people since June. The strikes, marches, and mass gatherings began in opposition to a bill that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects to China. Though Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually withdrew the bill, the protesters have continued demanding an investigation into police brutality, the release of arrested protesters, and universal suffrage.

The demonstrations interrupted the city’s usual activities, including on New Year’s Day. Authorities suspended the popular holiday fireworks for the first time in a decade over security issues.

But protesters remained adamant. Some held up placards that read, “Let’s keep fighting together in 2020.”

“We should not forget the people in jail who could not count down to the new year with us,” 28-year-old engineer Eric Wong told Reuters.

As the protests enter their seventh month, the Hong Kong government still has not offered the concessions the people want. In her New Year’s address, Lam said the unrest had caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment, and rage. “Let’s start 2020 with a new resolution to restore order and harmony in society,” she said. “So we can begin again, together.”

In a similar speech, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated that “one country, two systems” is still fully applicable and popular. On Saturday, China replaced its top official in its liaison office in Hong Kong.

“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work?” Xi said. “Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of people of our motherland.”

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong called 2019 a year of awakening for many in the territory and said the protests would continue: “Hong Kongers have chosen to give a resounding ‘no’ to Beijing’s oppression, and we will continue our cause for democracy in New Year 2020.”