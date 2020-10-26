New wildfire breaks out in California
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/27/20, 03:30 am
The Silverado Fire in Orange County, Calif., began just after dawn on Monday and grew to 7,200 acres by the evening. Authorities ordered some 100,000 people in Southern California to evacuate. Two firefighters battling the blaze suffered second and third-degree burns. Southern California Edison utility company is investigating whether one of its equipment started the fire.
What about the rest of the state? To keep the dry wind from sparking more wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric cut the power to about 1 million people in Northern California. State officials warn the region could see some of the strongest winds so far this year. A weather station north of San Francisco recorded a gust of 89 mph late Sunday. By Monday, the wind slowed to just over 60 mph, with more strong gusts likely later that night, the National Weather Service said. The agency said Southern California could face resumed Santa Ana winds between 50 and 80 mph on Tuesday morning.
Dig deeper: Track the latest developments on the Cal Fire website.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
MikeDPosted: Mon, 10/26/2020 07:19 pm
I don't mean to be critical, but I wonder if there is a connection between the first and second paragraphs of this article.
Steve SoCalPosted: Mon, 10/26/2020 10:21 pm
We live very close to the mandatory evacuation area. The winds have been intense, even knocking over a few small trees on our street. It's not fun wondering whether we'll have to get out at some point overnight. We're so sad for the firefighters who were seriously burned today. Please pray for them.
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 10/27/2020 01:20 am
Our prayers go up for you and the firefighters! Blessings to you!