New whistleblower joins impeachment fray

WASHINGTON—A second whistleblower has come forward with direct knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, attorney Mark Zaid said Sunday. Zaid, who represents both whistleblowers, said the second one can corroborate the initial complaint with first-hand information.

How does this affect impeachment? Democrats say the new complaint bolsters the case. The first whistleblower accused Trump of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call to investigate possible wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A rough transcript of the call confirmed that Trump asked for the investigation, but the White House said the president wanted to fight corruption, not gain political advantage over a rival. Trump said the claim that he overstepped his bounds lacked credibility because it relied on second-hand information.

What comes next? On Tuesday, lawmakers will question Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, about text messages between U.S. diplomats and a Ukrainian aide. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to give a deposition on Friday. House Democrats on Monday subpoenaed documents about U.S. aid to Ukraine from Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought. Several House committees are looking into why the White House temporarily withheld aid appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression.

