New wave of tornadoes batters Midwest

Some 52 tornadoes may have touched down Monday across eight states, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A spate of tornadoes ripped across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely that one crossed the path carved by another. At least half a dozen communities sustained severe damage, but there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.

A “large and dangerous tornado” touched down near Trotwood, Ohio, 8 miles northwest of Dayton. A second twister came through less than 40 minutes later, according to the National Weather Service. Officials were still assessing damage in some of the heaviest hit towns around Dayton. Brookville, west of Dayton, reported a school, barns, and several houses were damaged. Dayton Power and Light said about 64,000 customers lost power.

In Indiana, at least 75 homes were damaged in Pendleton and nearby Huntsville, Madison County Emergency Management spokesman Todd Harmeson said. Madison County authorities said trees, power lines, and utility poles blocked roads in Pendleton.