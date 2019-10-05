New tariffs hit Chinese goods

The United States imposed new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday after trade talks between China and the United States didn’t immediately resolve disagreements Thursday. Tariffs on certain items exported from China jumped from 10 percent to 25 percent. The Chinese government vowed to take “necessary countermeasures,” but did not give specifics.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would escalate tariffs after learning that Chinese negotiators backtracked on previously agreed upon commitments, jeopardizing key points of the trade deal. The Trump administration imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods last year. China responded by adding tariffs on $110 billion of American products, primarily U.S. soybean exports.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, suggesting that a trade deal is still on the table. A Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, arrived in Washington on Thursday for two days of discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trump tweeted Friday that “talks with China continue in a very congenial manner—there is absolutely no need to rush.” He added, “In the meantime we will continue to negotiate with China in the hopes that they do not again try to redo deal!”