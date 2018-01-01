New prosecutions of parent immigrants halted

The Trump administration has effectively halted its “zero tolerance” approach to border prosecutions. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan acknowledged on Monday that last week he ordered a suspension of prosecutions against immigrant parents who cross the U.S. southern border illegally with their children, unless the parents had criminal histories or the children’s welfare was in question. Single, adult illegal immigrants are still being prosecuted. The suspension is a result of President Donals Trump’s order last Wednesday to stop separating immigrant children from their parents at the border.

McAleenan insisted the zero tolerance policy was still in effect but said the administration is looking for a way to prosecute illegal immigrants without separating them from their children. “We can work on a plan where adults who bring kids across, who violate our laws, who risk their lives at the border could be prosecuted without an extended separation from their children,” he said. “We’re looking at how to implement that now.” The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to amend a legal ruling that prevents immigrant children from being detained in custody with their parents for more than 20 days. House Republicans planned to meet privately on Tuesday to discuss options for voting on an immigration overhaul bill by the end of the week.