New migration route, same sad story

At least 100 people died and several others are missing after a boat sank off the Tunisian coast over the weekend, causing one of the single worst incidences of migrant casualties in recent years. The latest sinking highlights the changing migrant flows toward Italy.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) said about 180 migrants made the perilous journey in an overloaded fishing boat heading for the European coast. About 68 migrants, including 60 Tunisians and eight other Africans, survived the accident.

Maritime units from the Tunisian Army and National Guard first responded to the distress call late Sunday night when the boat started to sink about five miles off the Tunisian Kerkennah Islands coast. Officials continued efforts Tuesday to rescue survivors and recover the dead. The UN migration agency noted the casualty count and survivors remain provisional as emergency efforts continue.

“There are no words to describe this tragedy,” said Lorena Lando, IOM mission chief in Tunisia. “Behind these numbers, men, women, and children have lost their lives while pursuing an uncertain dream.”

Migrants who illegally cross the Mediterranean for Europe traditionally pass through Libya. But tightened border efforts led more traffickers to send migrants from Tunisia to Italy instead. Some 1,910 Tunisian migrants arrived at Italy’s coast between January and April, compared to 231 migrants last year, IOM said. The agency noted the migrants in the latest crossing paid about $800 to $1,000 per person for the trip.

Italian leaders are taking a firmer stance against illegal migration. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Sunday that despite no wars or epidemics in Tunisia, the country “isn’t exporting gentlemen, it seems more often they’re exporting convicts.” Salvini earlier pledged that Italy would no longer serve as “Europe’s refugee camp.” The Tunisian Foreign Ministry called the comments surprising and said in a statement the Italians showed a “lack of understanding of diverse mechanisms of coordination between the Tunisian and Italian services dealing with this phenomenon.”