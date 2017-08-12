New Mexico gunman planned mass carnage at high school

Investigators say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at Aztec High School in Aztec, N.M., on Thursday wanted to create as much carnage as possible. William Atchison wrote a message before the attack outlining what he had planned. He disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school, hiding in a restroom as classes started. He shot Francisco I. Fernandez after the student left class to go to the restroom. Atchison then walked into a hallway and shot Casey J. Marquez. Police believe Atchison shot himself after walking up and down the hall, shooting randomly into classrooms. No one else suffered injuries during the attack. In the pre-attack note, Atchison described work, school, and life as “bad” and said he wanted out. He lived with his parents in Aztec and worked at a local gas station. Last year, the FBI investigated Atchison after he posted generic threatening comments in an online gaming message board. Agents interviewed him and his family but closed the investigation after determining he didn’t have a gun and posed no threat. He told agents he had no plan for an attack. Atchison legally purchased a Glock 9mm pistol a month ago.