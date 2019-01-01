New leaders take over in Sudan

Sudan hit an important milestone on the road to democracy Wednesday. A new prime minister and Sovereign Council took office as prescribed by a compromise plan between civilians and the military. Protests, violence, and uncertainty have troubled the country since the overthrow of dictator Omar al-Bashir in April.

Have the military and civilians worked out their differences? A smaller group of protesters still isn’t satisfied and wants justice for the approximately 250 people killed since the uprising against al-Bashir began late last year. But the main civilian protest group supports the deal, which splits power between it and the military for the next 21 months. Much depends on military leaders’ willingness to step down from their posts when the time comes. The two sides have appointed a Coptic Christian judge to help mediate the Sovereign Council.

Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s coverage in World Tour of the Sudanese coup and its international significance.